EXPLOSIVES experts were called back to a house in the Bargoed area following the discovery of a second "suspicious device".

As the Argus reported last week, there has been a major police presence in Sycamore Court following the discovery of a "device" last Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have spotted an army robot and a "man in a bomb suit" entering a property there, as well as police scene-of-crime investigators.

That device was removed "for analysis", a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed.

Then, "officers conducted [a] search of the property and a second suspicious device was found", the police spokesperson said, adding that "this was also safely removed by the army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit".

A police officer keeps back members of the public in Bargoed. (Image: Anonymous)

Two people - a 63-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Bargoed - have been arrested in connection with the incident, "on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act".

They have since been released under investigation.

An explosives officer in Bargoed. (Image: Anonymous)

The police spokesperson said the incident "is not thought to be linked to terrorism".

Gwent Police also said the Bargoed incident is "not related" to the recent evacuation of Islwyn High School - around three miles away - over a call claiming that a bomb had been planted inside.

No explosive device was found at the school.