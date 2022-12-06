TWO men were warned they could be facing prison sentences after they pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
Daeshaun Webbe, 20, of Church Street, Newport, and Luke Carvalho, 21, Milman Street, Newport, each admitted the offence against Scott Thomas.
The incident took place in Newport on August 21.
Webbe and Carvalho also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.
The duo are set to be sentenced on January 13.
Both defendants were remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hobson following the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
