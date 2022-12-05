"SHE was a bubbly character who was always up to mischief, and it is dead silence now.”

That’s the harrowing words of the father of 7-year-old Hanna Roap who tragically died after she caught Strep A.

The pupil of Victoria Primary School, Penarth, died on November 25 after contracting the invasive infection that has symptoms including high fever, vomiting and a sore throat.

Speaking to the BBC, Hanna’s father Abul said him and wife Salah are doing what they can to get the family through.

"She was a bubbly character who was always up to mischief,” said Abul.

"We have to remember her in the right way, but at the same time we've got to move forward with our hurt."

Hanna’s funeral was held on Friday which reportedly attracted a large crowd. The headteacher of Victoria Primary School has also visited the family.

On the fateful evening in question, Abul explained to the BBC how she came home from school with a mild cough, which got worse as the evening wore on.

The cough left Hanna struggling to sleep and Abul gave her an antihistamine and her inhaler hoping she would have "slept it off", but when her condition hadn't improved, he took her to the GP, who gave her steroids.

At around 8pm Abul said his wife called him to say Hanna had stopped moving so he returned home and called an ambulance.

Abul had to do CPR on Hanna but was unable to revive her. The little girl was tragically pronounced dead within half an hour of the ambulance arriving.

Hanna's father performed CPR on the child but was unable to revive her (Image: Wales News Service)

Abul previously told the Telegraph he believes that Hanna could have survived if she had been given antibiotics, but now he has gone on to tell the BBC he is not a medical professional and it is hard to pass judgement.

In a statement released by the parents at the time of the child’s death, Salah and Abul said: "Thank you to everyone for your overwhelming support.

"Thank you for all the flowers, cards and donations. Thank you for all the hugs and tears. Your kindness reminds us that there is good amongst immense tragedy.”

Hanna was a pupil at Victoria Primary School, Penarth. The headteacher has visited the family (Image: Google Maps)

Public Health Wales say they are working closely with the school to raise awareness about invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).