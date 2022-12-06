A NEWPORT teenager fulfils her dream of opening her own bakery in her hometown, and is set to open the store this week.

Tegan Godden, 19, is opening her first shop on Brynglas Road, after winning a ten-thousand-pound young carers grant from Barnardo’s UK.

The teenager discovered a love for baking during the coronavirus lockdown, after baking regular sweet treats with her disabled aunt.

Ms Godden would post regular photos of her and her aunt Scarlett baking, and now wants to help other disadvantaged families through baking.

She said: “Its so exciting, growing up in Newport you work a regular job, but being able to work for yourself and be your own boss is exciting.

“I started baking during lockdown as I couldn’t go to my younger carers group, along with my disabled auntie Scarlett we would bake together.

“It was great for her as she was doing a lot then, and I decided there and then if this picks up, I would love my own business.

“I want to make cakes for people and make a positive impact at the same time. I want to help them, so my prices are going to be affordable for those parents who cant afford to take children out.”

Sadly, Ms Godden didn’t have the best start to life after being left with her father and grandparents from the age of 18 months. When she was five years old her father passed away.

Growing up she lived with supportive grandparents on her father's side of the family who invested in her business as it was growing in popularity.

After lockdown Tegan rented a stall in Cardiff Market named Tegan’s Bakes but after 12 weeks. She had to give it up due to financial difficulties and wanting to be closer to home.

Now she is set to open her bakery named Bonkers Bakes on Friday. The name is inspired by the Disney movie Alice in Wonderland.

The former additional needs teaching assistant now wants to inspire others that they can be comfortable with who they are when stepping into her bakery.

She added: “I grew up with disabled adults, so I'm quite nurturing and I joined the young carers with children going through similar things.

“In high school I was dealing with stress and anxiety and needed the extra support. Now I want to help so many people who are struggling.

“I want people to come into the bakery and feel like they don’t have to fit in as it’s a welcoming space. I have made it adaptable for people with disabilities to access.

“I want to make a positive impact on people, and help the community as I'm passionate about what I do.

“If the bakery takes off I will be able to expand and offer this to young people to help teach them new skills.

“It is also my dream to help disadvantaged children and adults with baking workshops.”