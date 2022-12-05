TWO people have been hospitalised following a reported dog attack in Caerphilly.

An 83-year-old woman has suffered "life-threatening injuries" and a 55-year-old man has received minor injuries, Gwent Police said.

The incident happened at an address in Heol Fawr at around 3.15pm on Saturday, December 3.

Specially-trained firearms officers were part of the emergency services response.

The dog involved in the incident was "seized by officers and has been destroyed", a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

No other animals were involved in the attack. The breed of the dog has not yet been confirmed.

Following the incident, three people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, and are all from the Caerphilly area.

They have all since been released under conditional bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: "Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.

"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Caerphilly as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200407170.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.