Technology firm, Google has warned millions of Chrome users over a previously undiscovered security flaw that has left users vulnerable to attacks from hackers.

Google confirmed that the security weakness is being exploited by malicious parties but has avoided divulging specific details as to avoid further danger to users.

However, the company revealed that the 'high severity' flaw involves a type of confusion bug used in the V8 JavaScript engine, according to Google.

This type of software flaw could leave a computer vulnerable to hackers accessing protected memory, hacker-induced crashes, or malicious codes.

The search giant is waiting until more people have installed the new update before revealing any more information to the public as to prevent more people from falling victim to attacks.

In a statement on its developer blog, Google said that specifics will be "kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

"We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed."

Adding: "We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel."

This comes amid the release of an update for the browser two days ago aimed at fixing 28 security issues. However, software engineers have been forced to release another security update to deal with the most recent flaw.