A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JACK LOUIS BLAKE, 22, of Yewberry Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on St Davids Road, Cwmbran, on June 9.

MORGAN PURCELL, 21, of Camrose Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £301 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Blenheim Road on June 9.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

DARNELL AITKEN, 26, of Lower Monk Street, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £306 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Merthyr Road on June 10.

ROBERT KNIGHT, 48, of Penyrheol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Glyndwr Road on June 13.

LESLIE BENNETT, 66, of Cwm Cwddy Drive, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Corporation Road on May 23 when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES FENNELL, 21, of Aust Crescent, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Somerset Way on June 6.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

STEFAN BURLAN, 27, of South Market Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Commercial Road on June 14.

LUKE ALEXANDER CHORLEY, 35, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £531 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 27.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.