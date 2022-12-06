A MAN was warned he could be facing a jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to harassment and making threats to kill.
Adam Brain, 40, from Caerphilly, admitted the offences and also sending a threatening communication.
The defendant, of Dynevor Terrace, Nelson, was told by Judge Paul Hobson at Cardiff Crown Court he could receive a prison term.
Brain’s sentence was adjourned to January 9 for the preparation of a probation report.
He was remanded in custody.
