SIXTH form students at Caldicot School are seizing the initiative to become the young leaders of the future.

The school is on a mission to give its year 12 and year 13 students a range of leadership opportunities, experiences and responsibilities that will prepare them for their next steps in life.

The leaders of Caldicot School’s four houses – Attenborough, Bevan, Curie and Pankhurst – are encouraged to run school events and are given the opportunity to deliver assemblies to other students.

Lexie Batten, co-leader of Bevan House, said: “By presenting assemblies and helping run events, I have cultivated leadership skills, which has strengthened my confidence. This has given me the opportunity to work with others around the school, and the communication skills gained from this will help when moving to university.”

This term, a record number of students are taking part in Access to Bristol, a programme that provides an unprecedented opportunity to experience life at the University of Bristol.

For one afternoon a week, the students on the programme travel to Bristol for a series of lectures and the chance to work with academics and current students who can offer advice and guidance about higher education and their subject area.

On completion, they are guaranteed a contextual offer and interview from the University of Bristol.

Caldicot student Tilly Matthews, who has been doing a film and tv course on the Access to Bristol programme, said: “The teaching quality is superb and we are given so much support. The lectures are engaging and the sessions are well prepared. Over all, it’s a lovely experience that has allowed me to grow academically, professional and personally.”

The drive to give students more responsibilities and leadership opportunities is paying off, with growing numbers applying to and being accepted at universities.

Stuart Bryant, Caldicot School assistant headteacher and head of sixth form, said: “It’s important that the sixth form experience is about more for our students than just passing exams, it has to be a stepping stone to their future. That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer our students a range of leadership opportunities that help develop their skills and encourage them to take responsibility.”