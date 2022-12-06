A TERRIFIED couple had a miracle escape after their parasail got entangled with another holidaymaker's chute - sending them crashing into the sea.

Beth and Rob, surnames withheld, were on holiday in Marmaris, Turkey, when they decided to try parasailing.

The pair, from South Wales, were nearing the end of their week-long holiday when Rob convinced Beth to join him in the air - despite her being afraid of heights.

They chose a parasailing company, called Batman, and travelled out on a small boat with another couple, who they watched have a seamless experience.

Beth and Rob enjoying a relaxing holiday in Turkey

The beginning of the couple's parasail trip went well and they both enjoyed taking in the beautiful views.

However, disaster struck when Beth noticed another boat in the water and a parasailer heading straight toward them.

They became entangled with the other person and were sent helplessly crashing into the Aegean Sea.

Going into the water was frightening, but Beth said but despite the commotion, Rob was able to remain calm.

Disaster struck when the couple's parasail got tangled with another chute

She said: “At that moment, I knew in my heart that we were going to get tangled. My eyes were just fixated on the other parasailer.

“I instantly went into panic mode. I was just terrified and worrying about all sorts of things, but Rob stayed so calm, which really helped the situation.

“At one point Rob started laughing and said ‘I’ve nagged you all day long to come on this with me and now when you finally give in, this happens!’

“We both laughed a lot and it made the whole ordeal so much better.

“Rob and I definitely came out in a better situation though - when I looked over at the poor other people I saw the parasail had landed on top of them!”

The couple being taken to safety

People in the surrounding boats rushed to help everyone get back to safety, including a stranger, who jumped into the sea and helped her back on the boat.

Staff from Batman rushed to the scene, following the crash in late September this year, and Beth described that they were really quick to help.

She emphasised that she doesn’t blame the company in any way.

Beth’s clip of the shocking incident has amassed over two million views on TikTok.

She added: “Not all parasailing experiences are like ours - some people do have amazing experiences but there are some that don't end so well.

“We were very lucky that we didn’t get hurt but it is so scary when you’re up in the air and you know there’s nothing you can do but panic!”