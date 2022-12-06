Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses after a car left the scene of a crash in Rhymney.

The collision involved a motorbike and a white car – the car reportedly left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

The road traffic collision took place in Church Street, Rhymney at around 5.10pm on Thursday, December 1.

In a tweet Gwent Police said: “We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were in Church Street, Rhymney between 4.30pm and 5,30pm to contact us.

“You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or twitter quoting log reference 2200405367 with any details.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”