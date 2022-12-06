A DRUG dealer who was caught with cocaine, more than £8,000 in cash and a Taser has been jailed.

Ben Rowberry told the police when they raided his home he made the money selling a white BMW car but refused to give any details.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, said: “Whilst the defendant was being detained he said, ‘I told them there’s a Taser on top of my mother’s wardrobe.’”

Rowberry, 25, from Tredegar, claimed he had bought the homemade stun gun from a man in the town for £20.

The defendant was arrested again in an Audi A3 when police found cocaine in the vehicle, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

They seized two snap bags of the class A drug weighing 4.2g.

Mr Greenwood said: “He told the police, ‘It’s for me and the boys – I’m meeting them down the pub now.”

Detectives also found drug related messages on the defendant’s mobile phone.

The prosecution claimed Rowberry was” part of an organised crime group concerned in the supply of cocaine”.

The defendant, of Griffiths Gardens, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The offences were committed between May 27 and September 24.

Jeffrey Jones, representing Rowberry, said his client was remorseful towards his girlfriend and was caught with a small amount of drugs.

He added how the defendant’s stun gun was an “unsophisticated” weapon and urged the court to take into account his guilty pleas.

Judge Michael Fitton KC said he disagreed with the prosecution’s submission that he was part of an organised crime group.

He told Rowberry however that he had “played a significant role” in supplying drugs.

The defendant was jailed for two years and 10 months and told he would serve half of that sentence in custody before being released.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the cash and the destruction of the drugs.

Rowberry was ordered to pay a £190 surcharge.