THE met office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Wales with temperatures set to plummet below freezing from tomorrow.

Parts of the UK are set to be effected by an arctic maritime airmass which will push across the country from the north this week with a risk of overnight frost and snow in parts.

Wales has been issued with a yellow weather warning for ice from tomorrow onwards, with disruption likely due to icy surfaces.

Tomorrow could see a frosty start to the day, with mostly dry and scattered showers, feeling cold with the maximum temperature at 5 degrees with bitterly cold temperatures dropping to minus 1 in the evening.

Meanwhile the sub-zero temperatures are set to continue into Thursday with isolated showers turning into wintery ones due to the increase in cold weather and overnight frost.

Disruption across Gwent is likely with some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Roads and railways may also be effected with longer journey times by car, bus, and train services. The yellow ice warning is in places for many places across Gwent.

Here is what to expect in your area.

Blaenau Gwent

Temperatures are set to drop to minus 3 and below tomorrow with a yellow warning for ice in place as bitterly cold temperatures of -4 are expected for the rest of the week from Thursday, which will last across the weekend.

Caerphilly

A yellow warning for ice has been issued for the Caerphilly County Borough with temperatures dropping to minus 2 from tomorrow onwards with the highest at 5 degrees.

Monmouthshire

Temperatures overnight are expected to plummet to minus 3 on Wednesday morning and are expecting to drop to minus 5 towards the end of the evening. Before staying at minus 3 or 4 for the weekend.

Newport

While there are slightly higher temperatures in the city at minus 1 or 0 degrees from tomorrow the cold snap can still be felt with yellow warnings for ice in place with disruption likely and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.