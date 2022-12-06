A MAN who used a van as a "battering ram" to write off a police car after a high-speed chase through narrow village streets has been jailed today.

Dino Price, 22, of Shirenewton Site, Wentloog Road, Rumney, had previously pleaded guilty to four offences which took place on August 30, 2022.

Gareth James, prosecuting, said that on the evening of the day of the offences, two police officers were travelling in an unmarked police car up the A472 to a 999 call when they saw the defendant in his van (a Ford Transit flatbed).

"They observed him overtake another vehicle instead of making way for the police vehicle," he said.

"He then sped away, narrowly avoiding an oncoming car. The police officers began to follow him."

Dashcam footage from the police car was shown in court, in which the defendant can be seen travelling at approximately 50mph through a 30mph zone.

He speeds up to around 55mph while he weaves through traffic in a residential zone, narrowly avoiding a motorcyclist coming in the opposite direction.

He is then seen to accelerate to around 80mph along a 40mph stretch of road, before heading down into the village of Llanhilleth.

He travels through the village at speeds of up to 60mph, weaving in and out of traffic and just avoiding another collision. He is seen to speed over the Aberbeeg roundabout and onto the Ebbw Vale road.

The police officers in pursuit decide to turn off their blue lights in an attempt to “ease pressure” on the defendant, but this does not work and he is seen to continue driving dangerously.

He drives into the village of Cwm at 60-70mph (through a 30mph limit) with cars parked on both sides of the road.

Mr James said: "Police reactivate their blue lights and siren and the defendant turns into a dead end. He is then seen to reverse back into the police car and push it back using his van.

"He uses the van as a battering ram."

The police officers jump from their vehicle and one attempts to Taser the defendant. However, this is not successful.

Additional CCTV footage shows Price ramming the police car at some speed on two more occasions, before escaping down a side street.

The van was found abandoned 30 minutes later and the defendant discovered nearby.

Mr James said: "He immediately admitted that he should not have done what he had done and showed remorse towards the officers.

"The officers said after the incident that they had feared for their lives."

The police vehicle was written off as a result of £40,000 worth of damage caused by the incident.

Jac Brown, defending, said that there was “considerable” personal mitigation in this case.

The defendant, he said, has a cocaine addiction after he began to associate with “the wrong crowd”.

“He had admitted to the offences and expressed remorse,” Mr Brown said.

“He understands the consequences of his actions.”

Mr Brown said that Price “wants to seek help for his cocaine and alcohol misuse”.

He said that working with probation would allow the issue to be “nipped in the bud”.

He invited the judge to consider a suspended sentence.

However, the judge said that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

Price was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the charge of dangerous driving.

For the charge of causing criminal damage he received a sentence of 12 months in prison – to be served concurrently.

The second count of criminal damage saw Price receive a sentence of three months in prison – to be served concurrently.

The charge of affray saw him receive a sentence of six months in prison – also to be served concurrently.

He would also be disqualified from driving for three years and must pass an extended driving test after that time.

“This will take into account the custodial time,” the judge said.

Price must also pay a victim surcharge of £228.