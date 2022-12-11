A GEORGIAN villa on the edge of Monmouth could provide the purr-fect opportunity for a cat-lover with a bit of cash to splash.

The Elms is a four-bedroom Georgian, Regency-type villa which boasts excellent views across the Monmouthshire countryside.

There are also two additional annexes and a feature which puts it apart from other listings - a well-established cattery business.

Externally the property is of a traditional construction and finished in a white painted render. With a number of original features retained, including shuttered windows and chamfered quoins throughout.

The Elms has historically been used as a nursing home and more recently a veterinary centre but has now been returned into a residential property.

Outside there are a number of mature, standard trees adding privacy to the front of the house (one cedar is subject to a Tree Preservation Order).

There is also a large gravel driveway providing ample room for parking multiple vehicles.

To the rear of the main house are two holiday lets, both with their own individual access and private garden areas.

The Elms Cattery provides licenced, accommodation for cats in a range of comfortable chalet houses.

The chalets provide 24, insulated units with housing available for in excess of 48 cats.

The manager of the site must reside on site as a condition of the Council's cattery licence.

The cattery and the holiday lettings both combine to provide The Elms with significant onsite earning potential, which could be increased and built upon.