HUNDREDS of people flocked to Tintern for the village's annual torchlight carol service at its historic abbey.

The event, which was organised by Chepstow Rotary Club, was as popular as ever, with the procession stretching from all the way from the event entrance at the CADW shop to the A466.

At 6pm the assembly, led by Rotarian David Burr, slowly marched down the side of the abbey ruins.

A spokesman for Chepstow Rotary club said: "To see this column of some a thousand people, most of whom held flaming torches, was a quite remarkable sight since, once again, it reached right up to the main road.

"Their glow illuminated the abbey with flickering light adding to the stillness and great ambience.

"They marched quietly in procession with a hushed reverence for the sounds and sights of beautiful Tintern Abbey. The noise of the initial crowd changed entirely as they entered the abbey arena. One could hear the gasps of the children as they saw those illuminated ancient walls.

"This was a most wonderful sight with the flaming torches held high, the abbey ruins floodlit behind and the voices becoming ever more strident."

The event was opened by the Rev Mike Kippax after which carols were sung with vigour, lessons read with passion and there was a genuine feeling of goodwill towards one another throughout the service.

The six lessons were read and, together with the sound of the carols being sung, it told everyone that Christmas was on its way.

The crowd had a real surprise when the choir of The Ukrainian Community Hub came forward to sing for the assembly.

They sang two traditional folk songs followed by the Ukrainian national anthem after which there was not a dry eye in the house.

Rotary president Paul Durant thanked everyone for supporting the event and wished everyone a very happy Christmas and made an appeal for donations to The Ukraine Community Hub.

The service was closed by the Rev Kippax.

The event raised well over £4,000 for good causes after all expenses were paid, including programme printing, the flambés, light sticks and St John's Ambulance. A further £500 was raised for the Ukrainians.

In 2023 the Rotary Torchlight Carol Service will be held once again on the first Saturday in December, (the 2nd) beginning at 5pm.