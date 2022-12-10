A CENTRAL Newport duplex apartment a stone's throw from Rodney Parade and the new market is on the market.

Situated within a Grade-II listed building with original features, this property offers a spacious open-plan living space on a mezzanine floor.

The property comprises of an entrance hall, office/study, two double bedrooms (master bedroom with an ensuite shower room), and a master bathroom. To the first floor there is a stunning open plan lounge and modern kitchen.

Outside there is an allocated parking space accessed via electric gates with CCTV security.

The property is approximately a five-minute walk to Newport city centre.

The property is available on a leasehold basis, with a service charge of £2,100 pa.

This includes the management charges and building insurance.

The listing states that the property is for sale via online auction.

The guide price is £180,000.

The winning bidder, assuming the reserve is met, is granted exclusivity of the property at the winning bid price for 28 days in which they must exchange or the vendor is free to remarket the property and the reservation fee will not be returned.