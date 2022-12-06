A THUG threw a beer bottle across a pub leaving a drinker covered in blood and needing hospital treatment.

Corey Rowlands, 20, from Caerphilly, hit Jamie Evans in the head after hurling the weapon when the pair were in the Harp Inn in Gelligaer.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The police were called at around 12.30am on Saturday, March 12 after receiving a report that a man had been hit over the head with a bottle.

The Harp Inn in Gelligaer, Caerphilly. Picture: Google

“CCTV showed the defendant throwing the bottle across the bar and striking Jamie Evans.”

The victim was taken in an ambulance to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil for treatment.

“He had blood on his face and suffered a one-inch cut to his head described as a deep cut,” Mr Jones said.

The defendant later handed himself in to police and admitted the offence.

Rowlands, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

He has six previous convictions for 14 offences, including ABH, harassment and being drunk and disorderly.

Rowlands is currently serving an 11-month custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, failing to stop and driving without insurance

That was when he was caught drinking from a large bottle of vodka after speeding at 115mph on the M4.

Ruth Smith, representing Rowlands, told the court her client was a new father who was looking to put his criminal past behind him.

The defendant is studying maths and English in custody to improve his chances of getting a job when he is released.

Judge Michael Fitton KC told Rowlands: “You threw a bottle in a public place and in licenced premises.”

The defendant was sent to a young offender institution for eight months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following his release.