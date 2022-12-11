THE final online sale of the year for Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions starts at midday on Tuesday, December 13 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 15.

Here's whats up for grabs.

Flat 35 Home Valley House, Bryngwyn Road, Newport is offered with a guide price of £39,000-plus.

The one-bedroom apartment, restricted to people aged 55 and over, is in a modern, warden-controlled purpose-built block.

The block benefits from communal lounge and kitchen with regular events for residents.

There is a lift to all floors and an attractive communal garden area and car park.

The flat benefits from UPVC double glazing and has entrance, lounge/dining room/kitchen area, bedroom, bathroom and storage cupboard and electric storage heating.

Number 5 Alton Terrace, Osborne Road, Pontypool is a three-storey, two to three-bedroom, mid-terrace property offering good size living accommodation.

It has a guide price of £75,000-plus and requires improvement and updating.

On the ground floor are two reception rooms and bathroom, the lower ground floor offers a further reception room and also a kitchen.

On the top floor there are two bedrooms. There is a small rear courtyard.

Number 15 Witham Street, Newport, is a well maintained and presented, vacant, two-bedroom, mid-terrace house situated in a well-established residential location ideal for access to local amenities and Newport city centre.

The property, listed with a guide price of £99,000-plus, has been let until recently.

It has a lounge/dining room, kitchen, inner hall and bathroom on the ground floor with the two bedrooms on the first floor and a carpeted attic space with skylight.

There is a rear garden.

A one-bedroom detached property at 34A Marlborough Road, Newport is close to the city centre.

It is listed with a guide price of £64,000-plus and offers open plan living.

It would make an ideal buy to let property once finished.

The ground floor consists of lounge, kitchen, shower room.

On the first floor there is a bedroom and enclosed shower.

The property is also double glazed.

The refurbished property could achieve approximately £650-£750 pcm depending on standard.

Number 11 Markham Crescent, Oakdale, near Blackwood, listed with a guide price of £90,000-plus offers an opportunity to acquire an end-of-terrace, three-bedroom house, with gardens front and rear, situated in a highly-sought after area close to local amenities, schools and shops.

The property benefits from a fitted kitchen, bathroom, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested).

Pendragon, Oak Street, Abertillery, is a three-storey, semi-detached building with basement.

It is listed with a guide price of £130,000-plus and has most recently been used as a day care centre but ceased operating during the pandemic.

The ground floor and first floor consist of a day care centre with playrooms and various store rooms, a kitchen and toilets.

The top floor comprises a five-bedroom flat with living room, dining room, kitchen, four piece bathroom and utility cupboard/cloakroom.

This can be accessed internally but also has separate entrance to the rear.

There is a car parking space to the rear of the property suitable for one vehicle.

Subject to the relevant consents, the property may be suitable for development.

A three-bedroom terrace house situated at 30 Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, near Pontypool, is in an elevated position offering far reaching views to the rear.

It is in fair order, is of Cornish construction and has a PRC certificate available.

Listed with a guide price of £93,000-plus, the property offers good size living accommodation and would be ideal for those looking for buy to let investment.

It has a lounge, kitchen/diner with front and rear gardens.

The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Rental properties in the area can achieve in the region of £750 per calendar month.

This basement flat (being one of four flats), 67D Osborne Road, Pontypool, has a private entrance and far reaching views from the back.

It has a guide price of £22,000-plus and comes with a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and two storage cupboards.

There is a rear communal courtyard and parking for one car via a communal parking area.

The property is to be sold with vacant possession.

Flats at the address can achieve £350-£450 per calendar month.