A NEW escape room has opened in Newport City Centre this week with a prison theme complete with a jail cell.

Exit 60 Escape room opened its doors on Saturday in Market Street, across from Newport Market, in place of the former Fixxed gym.

The escape room is the only one of its kind in Newport, after The Escape Rooms in Newport Market basement closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Stokes, manager, is proud of its opening and believes it’s the perfect location to open the Escape Rooms.

He said : “We looked at the location in the summer and chose it because its right next to the market, which has had so much money put into it and is obviously a big destination in Newport.

“The building was where they used the print the South Wales Argus, and it was recently a gym, but it’s a pretty big building which will allow us to open six individual escape rooms.

“We are currently the only escape room in Newport, there used to be a company in the market but they closed during covid. The owners of that business have been very supportive of us though.

“The opening went really well, the teams who played had a great time. There was a lot of interest from local people, so we are happy.”

Cardiff has over twenty escape rooms across the city, and it’s the first time in two years that one has come to Newport.

Exit 60's first escape room in the building is called ‘banged up.’ Where players are locked up in HMP Newport with rumours a fellow prisoner has come up with an escape plan.

60 minutes is given to try and solve a variety of puzzles using clues in the room, with the aim of escaping in the quickest time possible.

He added: “We want you to really feel like you are in prison, its designed as an adventure, and its more than just a jail cell.

“It’s a fun experience and we spent four months building it. Soon we will be discussing what the next room might be, it could be pirate theme or the Wild West.

“We are also planning on turning the basement into a horror room, as the basement is creepy so it lends itself.”