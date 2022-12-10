A SMALL business owner has claimed Caerphilly County Borough Council is "actively working against" her and other small traders.

Janette Baker owns and runs Jan Baker Wellbing and Holistic Health, and regularly books pitches at craft and gift fairs in and around the area, including in Caerphilly, Ystrad Mynach, and Blackwood.

But she says the council had made selling their goods more difficult by failing to let her and other traders know about changes to the way the events are run - including that they would need to bring their own lighting.

Janette has voiced concerns over Caerphilly Council's treatment towards small businesses (Image: Janette Baker)

Ms Baker said: “We were all literally left in the dark after about 2pm at Ystrad fair as the majority of traders had taken no lights with them because we didn't know we needed them.

“This was because Caerphilly have now switched their stalls to bottle green or navy blue, which is too dark to display goods under in the afternoon.

“Takings were down therefore before I started because customers couldn't see what they were looking at.

“Then we had an email to say we had to provide our own lights, which ate a further £40 out of my takings for the day.”

A selection of items available at Janette's stall (Image: Janette Baker)

Ms Baker said she outlays £390 to advertise and trade at the events.

The evening before a recent fair in Blackwood Ms Baker says she received an email informing her that the sides and backs of the stalls were being removed - meaning she felt she had little choice but to cancel going or risk her getting damaged due to weather conditions.

Ms Baker said: “As a small business, you'll appreciate that I'm not in the financial position to be able to risk damaging my stock under an open canopy with the prospect of driving rain coming in.

“The wind and rain don't just stop at the edge of the stalls because there's a canopy.

“Not to mention the tablecloths getting soaked on a wet floor.

“The forecast from the Met Office was 32mph gusts of wind and a yellow weather warning for rain for that weekend."

Outside Janette's stall (Image: Janette Baker)

She added: “How are we expected to keep trading when the council are actively working against us?

“Caerphilly Borough is making it harder and harder to be involved with them.”

In response, a Caerphilly Council spokesman said: “We advise stall holders to bring their own lighting.

“The marquees are a different colour this year (they have previously been white) so this seems to have impacted the lighting within the spaces.

“Our Christmas markets have been a huge success to date with overwhelmingly positive feedback from traders and the public."

The spokesman also confirmed all stallholders are advised stall structures can vary, and that bring battery-operated lighting is also advised.

Owner of Andrew Berry Jewellery said: “We had a great day at the Winter Fair- it was great to see the village so full and busy.

“We are very grateful to CCBC for their continued support and for arranging such a wonderful event.”