A DRUG runner was caught in the act on CCTV delivering cocaine outside a post office.

Kyle Shackerley, 22, was captured on camera driving his car to meet a man outside a branch.

“The drug deal happened outside a post office in the Tredegar area with an unidentified male who takes money from a nearby cash machine,” said Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting.

MORE NEWS: Thug hit drinker with beer bottle after throwing it across pub

Shackerley’s home was later raided by police and he refused to give officers the PIN for his mobile phone, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant was linked by phone evidence to another drug dealer from Tredegar called Ben Rowberry who was jailed.

Shackerley, 22, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offence was committed between May 26 and September 24.

Ruth Smith, for Shackerley, said her client had worked for used car dealer Ron Skinner for four years before losing his job as a result of his conviction.

He was able to carry out unpaid work in the community instead of being sent to jail, the court was told.

Shackerley had been a man of good character with no previous convictions prior to this one, she added.

Judge Michael Fitton KC told the defendant: “You played a lesser role and you were acting as a runner.

“Of course that has still put you at risk of immediate imprisonment.”

The judge added: “I’m going to sentence you on the basis that this was a completely unusual way of living and spending your time.”

Shackerley was handed a suspended prison term of 18 months.

It will be suspended for 18 months and the defendant was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Shackerley was told he will not be subject to a proceeds of crime hearing and he must pay a £156 victim surcharge.