Beloved Christmas film The Holiday is set to get a sequel 17 years on, featuring all of the movie’s original stars.

The new rom-com will revisit the lives of its stars Cameron Diaz and Jude Law, and Kate Winslet and Jack Black.

A source told The Sun that Winslet and Diaz were set to start filming next year.

They said: “The Plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.

“It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world - it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.

“It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming - just what everyone wants for Christmas.”

The Holiday made more than £200m at the box office on its 2006 release, despite costing just £70m.

And the film recently made it to number 4 in the list of the UK’s favourite Christmas films.

