A Caerphilly nursery that has supported disabled children for more than three decades is under threat of closure.

Caerphilly Children’s Centre caters for children with disabilities and developmental delay.

The pre-school nursey faces closure without financial commitment.

During Business Questions in the Senedd, Peredur Owen Griffiths who represents South Wales East for Plaid Cymru MS said: “The centre has been requesting an agreement for the last five years.

“I have also heard that requests for a meeting on this matter have not been answered or acknowledged by the council in the last year.

Inside Caerphilly Children’s Centre (Image: Plaid Cymru)

Inside Caerphilly Children’s Centre. Picture: Plaid Cymru

“The situation is now critical, and they face issuing redundancy notices to staff at the end of December unless something changes.”

In order to stay open the nursery needs a service level agreement from the council as they cannot apply for larger, long term grant funding without a financial commitment.

The centre, in Energlyn is run by Action for Children, alongside the council, Gwent Health Trust, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and charity Enable. It has a specialist pre-school nursery that caters for children with disabilities, developmental delay, and additional needs.

According to Mr Owen Griffiths, who represents South Wales East, the facility needs a service level agreement from the council as it cannot apply for larger, long term grant funding without a financial commitment.

A letter sent by the MS to the council on November 21 is still awaiting a reply, although it has been acknowledged.

Peredur added: “Are you disappointed that party colleagues in power at Caerphilly are jeopardising the health and mental well-being of the most vulnerable with their lack of engagement and lack of financial commitment?

“Can we also have a government statement on provision for children with disabilities, developmental delay and additional needs in Wales and the need to protect these services?”

In response, Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths MS advised Peredur to write to the council.

The council has disputed Peredur Owen Griffiths’ comments and has said it’s in “ongoing dialogue” with the centre.

Cllr Elaine Forehead, the council’s cabinet member for social care, said: “The council is committed to supporting early years settings across the county borough and we have a long standing positive relationship with the providers at this facility.

“We dispute the comments made by the MS about a lack of engagement and commitment for the setting. We can confirm we are in ongoing dialogue with the providers and have agreed to meet in the New Year.”