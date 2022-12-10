WE ALL love a trip to a bakery once in a while, whether it's to buy a hot sausage roll or a box of sweet treats to enjoy.

We asked you, our readers, what your favourite independent bakeries are in Newport and the surrounding area.

Here's what you said.

Wrens Bakery

For many this was a no-brainer - Wrens was voted top of the list in first place by you due to its popularity.

The bakery, located in Caerleon Road, has been serving the local area for 30 years and serves bread, confectionary, pastries and filled baguettes.

What do our readers say: “Wrens is the best in the business, everything is fresh and tasty which is superb.”

Hot Bread Shop

Voted in second place was the Hot Bread Shop on Chepstow Road, which was recently awarded with a five food hygiene rating.

The bakery sells freshly baked goods along with hot breakfasts available to order on Just Eat.

What do our readers say: “The fresh cream doughnuts are heaven, it was the best one I have ever tasted, wonderful in everyway and loads of fresh cream, I recommend them 100%.

Nos Da Bakery

Voted in third place was this bakery, located in Bettws

The community-based bakery has served the community for more than 18 years with delicious products such as hot stuffed Christmas baps filled with turkey in gravy with stuffing, pigs in blankets and cranberry sauce.

What do our readers say: “Love this place, very friendly staff and service and everything is home made on site.”

The Village

Voted in fourth place was this lovely bakery and café located in Caerleon.

This bakery is also a café which specialises in breakfasts, lunches and dinner alongside sweet and savoury goods.

What do our readers say: “Fantastic quality patisseries and breads, as well as hot pastries on site.”

Farmhouse

Voted in fifth place was this bakery also located on Chepstow Road, in Maindee.

On offer at this bakery are cooked rolls, pies and pastries.

What do our readers say: “Excellent bakery, staff are helpful and friendly, and the ice slices are the best I have ever had.”

Cornerstone Bakery

Voted in sixth place is this Alexandra Road bakery in Pill.

The bakery serves pies, pasties, cakes, and cheesecakes.

What do our readers say: “Food is freshly baked; the bakery is always clean and tidy and the staff are friendly and helpful.”

Morris of Usk

Voted in seventh place was this bakery in Usk.

This bakery specialises freshly baked bread, homemade cakes and a delicious selection of freshly made cakes.

What do our readers say: “Friendly staff always happy to help and nothing is too much trouble to ask, highly recommended.”