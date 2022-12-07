HEALTH officials have issued urgent medical advice to parents following the deaths of several young children who fell ill with Strep A infection.

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from an invasive form of Strep A bacteria.

In a letter sent to parents of nursery children in Newport, Public Health Wales officials note a "recent increase" in scarlet fever and streptococcal disease.

This includes one fatal case in Penarth, in which Hanna Roap, aged seven, died after being infected by Strep A. Her father later described her as "a bubbly character who was always up to mischief".

Scarlet fever is “usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It’s caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, and in very rare occasions, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A Strep.

Public Health Wales said scarlet fever was "highly infectious and can be caught through direct contact with an infected person or through the air via droplets from coughs or sneezes".

Treatment of the infection is "straightforward" and usually involves penicillin.

"Most cases of scarlet fever cause no complications, especially if the condition is properly treated," Public Health Wales said. "However, complications in the early stages of the disease can include ear infection, throat abscess, sinusitis, pneumonia and meningitis.

"Very rare complications include rheumatic fever, kidney damage, liver damage, bone infection, blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome which can be life-threatening."

"Early signs" of invasive disease include "high fever, severe muscle aches, local muscle tenderness, or redness at the site of a wound", according to Public Health Wales, which added: "If there are any concerns about invasive disease, then urgent medical advice must be sought."

Nursery staff have been urged to "be aware of the possibility of this infection in children who become ill with a fever, sore throat or rash".

"Parents of unwell children should be advised to seek medical advice for diagnosis and treatment," Public Health Wales said. "A person with scarlet fever should withdraw from your setting for 24 hours after the commencement of appropriate antibiotic treatment."

Where there are two or more cases of scarlet fever in an education setting within the same 10-day period, staff have been urged to notify the Health Protection Team (0300 00 300 32) for guidance.

Additional reporting by Prudence Wade, PA