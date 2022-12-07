ITV has revealed its Christmas TV schedule and it's jam-packed with festive episodes and classic films.

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas and curling up in front of the telly this December 25, you're in for a treat.

Viewers can expect everything from a special episode of Ant and Dec's Limitless Win to the broadcast of King Charles III's first ever Christmas Day speech.

Here's everything you can tune into between unwrapping pressies and stuffing your face with turkey.

Christmas Eve : December 24

11.35 John & Lisa's Christmas Kitchen

12.40 ITV News

12.50 Arthur Christmas

14.20 Santa Claus

16.50 ITV News

17.15 In For A Christmas Penny

18.00 Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special

19.00 Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

20.05 Britain Get Singing

21.20 It'll Be Alright On The Night

22.20 ITV News

22.40 Lost Voice Guy's Christmas Comedy Club

Christmas Day: December 25

07.00 Good Morning Britain

09.00 Lorraine

10.00 This Morning

12.00 James Martin's Christmas Day

14.00 Ainsley Harriot's Festive Flavours

15.00 The King

15.10 Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

16.10 Saturday Night Takeaway Presents...

16.40 ITV News

17.00 The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special

18.00 Emmerdale

19.00 Coronation Street

20.00 Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win

21.05 Doc Martin Christmas Special

22.35 ITV News

22.45 Love Actually

Boxing Day: December 26

12.20 ITV News

12.30 ITV Racing

15.00 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

17.45 ITV News

18.00 The Chase Celebrity Special

19.00 Emmerdale

19.30 Coronation Street

20.30 - The Voice Kids

Between December 27 and New Year, other noteworthy shows include The Voice Kids which continues on December 27 and 28.

Farewell Doc Martin airs on December 28 at 20.30 and the John Bishop Show: 2022 In Review follows on December 29 at 21.30.

ITV1 will also be showing films including The Holiday, ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, Die Hard 2 and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang during this period.