Matt Lucas has confirmed he is stepping down from presenting The Great British Bake Off.

The comedian, 48, has hosted the popular baking competition for three series alongside Noel Fielding.

Lucas made the announcement via his Instagram on Tuesday evening.

His reason for leaving the programme was due to no longer being able to commit to the series alongside his other projects including his new hosting role on the revived comedy show Fantasy Football League.

Matt Lucas stands down as Channel 4 Bake Off host

He wrote: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

The presenter also praised his team, adding: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and., of course,. the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won! xxx Matt”.

Fans flooded the comedian's Instagram comments with their best wishes.

Posted with three red hearts, one viewer posted: "You will be so missed ! You brought so much joy to the tent."

A second user chimed in: "MATT!!!! You were an absolute joy to work with - and made us feel so comfortable on screen. Will really miss you and our banter."

Meanwhile Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood commented: "I’m going to miss you Matt, and so will the bakers …"

Another person added: "The whole Bake Off family that watched you for these 3 seasons will miss YOU!".