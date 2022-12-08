A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ALISHA MICHAEL, 20, of North View Terrace, Caerphilly, was fined £40 after she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Wedgewood Court on September 9.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

ALANA DAVIES, 32, of Byron Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Clarence Place with 57 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 12.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAVID EVANS, 39, of Central Avenue, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood in Ystrad Mynach on July 14.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DAWID WIERZYNSKI, 42, of Ladies Row, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caerphilly Road, Ystrad Mynach, on July 17.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NICHOLAS JONES, 32, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Baneswell Road on November 12.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

JORDAN O’BRIEN, 34, of Ringwood Hill, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after admitting drink driving on Clarence Place on November 12. with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

They were fined £484 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £194 surcharge.

RYAN DAVIES, 24, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on Central Street on April 24.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY WICKS, 26, of Maxworthy Road, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on British Road, Talywain, Pontypool, on June 5.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

COLTAN JAMIE, 25, of Dunn Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corporation Road on July 30.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.

JASON GOMM, 53, of Spencer Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT TURFREY, 41, of Avon Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Byron Road on June 12.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.