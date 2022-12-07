WELSH Government say they are working to replenish stocks of antibiotics after reports of shortages following a rise in strep A cases.

As the county sees a rise in Strep A cases, demand for antibiotics to treat the diseases has lead to shortages in parts of the country.

To date nine children across the UK have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection, including seven year old girl from Penarth.

Hanna Roap, a pupil at Victoria Primary School in the Vale of Glamorgan, died just 24 hours after becoming ill last month.

Her father Abul Roap believes it could have been a different outcome should she have been given antibiotics.

He said: “She was a bubbly character who was always up to mischief, and it is dead silence now and we have to remember her in the right way.”

The Welsh Government announced they are working with the UK government to acquire more antibiotics.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “The increase in demand for antibiotics to treat suspected cases of Strep A has led to some pharmacies in Wales experiencing shortages of stock.

“We are working with the UK Government medicines supply team and other partners to make sure pharmacies in Wales have the supplies they need.

We are confident suppliers are working to address any supply issues, should people have difficulty in obtaining their prescription they may need to visit a different pharmacy or in some cases ask their GP to prescribe an alternative treatment.”

Meanwhile, pharmacies across Newport are reassuring patients that there is stock of antibiotics available in some places and are urging the public not to panic amid reports of shortages.

A pharmacy in Pill is having calls from people outside of the area, to try and access stock.

Asim Ali, a pharmacist at Pill Pharmacy said: “We are having a lot of calls from patients outside of the area to access the stock. I’m not sure we would have some left, but we have got some stock.

“There is a shortage out there, but I think not every case needs antibiotics. We are here for people and to reassure them as that’s our role. I think that if there is any kind of panic out there it prevents us from helping other patients.

“And with Christmas coming up we are not going be able to perform our services or provide medication for anybody else. Stock does need to improve, but due to the demand the supply chains are short.”

Geoff Thomas, pharmacist at Malpas Pharmacy, added: “We have been ordering up as we saw the trend. We did order extra currently and we are okay, but eventually that will run out unless the supplies become available again.

“We know a lot of suppliers are out of stock, but we are in stock. It could be a couple of bottles at a time 200ml on a prescription with ten-day supplies often being given, which will run it down pretty quick."