Over the past few months we have seen the best of Britain on the world stage - the British armed forced have lead by example and been an exemplary force for good in Afghanistan, evacuating those most in need until the very last minute.

We didn’t just help get the most vulnerable out of harms way, the British government announced it will resettle 5,000 Afghans this year who were at most risk of human rights abuse and degrading treatment at the hands of the Taliban, and up to 20,000 in the long-term, as part of a new resettlement scheme.

We have a proud history of welcoming those fleeing persecution or oppression and the move, as part of the Afghanistan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, just underlined that commitment.

The UK has always offered a number of legal and safe routes for refugees and migrants to enter the country and we have seen these people enrich our society and make a positive contribution.

However, these safe and legal routes cannot be undermined by the current events happening in the English Channel, in which we see the criminal gangs of people smugglers profiting from boats carrying migrants across the channel.

Rising numbers of migrants have been crossing the English Channel in recent months - with a record number making the journey on September 4. The channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world, what we’re witnessing is criminals profiting and risking the lives of those migrants in France.

This current influx is unsustainable and as we now enter the winter months, I fear for the exploited migrants and the life threatening conditions they could face in attempting to cross the channel. That’s why Priti Patel is correct to give the go ahead to use a new tactic to turn back boats carrying migrants across the Channel to the UK.

It’s not only about keeping the fair system the UK currently has in place with it’s legal routes, it’s also about protecting lives. The gangs facilitating illegal crossings of the Channel are criminals, ruthless people smugglers putting the lives of others at risk. The numbers that we have seen recently are telling of the determination of these despicable gangs to exploit vulnerable people, often children.

Stopping the boats is the only way to break the business model of the people-smugglers and deter the rising number of needless and deadly crossings.

Seventy-seven per cent of the public see illegal immigration as a ‘serious problem’ and 70-80 per cent of the public support measures aimed at deterring illegal migrants from remaining in the UK (ie a compliant environment).

It’s quite clear to me that Priti Patel has the support of the public in her quest to stamp out these illegal crossings. It’s now the time to back the Home Secretary in stopping the crossings and keeping the UK safe.

When Wales and the UK voted to leave the European Union, it was down to many factors but in part it was about taking back control our country, including our borders and this issue is no better example of our newly gained powers to control who we let in to the country and the power to stop these illegal gangs.

So of course we must do all we can for genuine refugees — no question — and on this we have a record to be proud of, better than most in the world. But these illegal crossings are very different. They provide a route for false asylum claimants and easy money for gangs; they are dangerous; they crowd out the claims of genuine refugees who are in need of help; they are an insult to legal migrants who go through the correct routes and they are a massive burden on UK taxpayers.

So I look forward to seeing these new powers being put into action and finally putting an end to these evil gangs who put lives at risk for profit. The sooner that these gangs realise the boats can’t come, the better. And to those who denounce the UK government for wanting to get a grip on this issue, they need to realise that they are only inadvertently supporting these dangerous criminals who put lives at risk.