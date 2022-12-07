A consultant at the Grange Hospital has urged parents to stay calm amid a rise in Strep A cases in Wales.

Nine children across the UK have died from the disease, including a seven-year-old girl from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Hannah Roap, a pupil at Victoria Primary School died 24 hours after contracting the Strep A illness following a cough that progressively got worse.

After country faces a shortage in children’s antibiotics with the Welsh Government now working with the UK government to make sure pharmacies in Wales have the supplies they need.

The Anuerian Bevan health board are urging parents to be vigilant and only seek advice if children start to develop symptoms.

Dr Rob Stafford, a consultant in Adult and Paediatric Emergency medicine at The Grange University Hospital said: “We know there are a lot of parents and carers who are anxious about Strep A at the moment, but I would urge people to stay calm.

"The complications of Strep A that have caused a small number of deaths across the UK are extremely rare and parents are advised to be vigilant.

"They should only seek healthcare if their child displays symptoms that might suggest a review by a health professional is needed.”

Symptoms of Strep A include a high temperature above 38 degrees, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness, and redness at the site of the wound.

The accident and emergency unit at the Grange hospital is already under severe pressure and are dealing with higher patient volumes than normal.

The health board has urged parents to attend with children unless absolutely necessary to help relieve pressures.

He added: “There are many other illnesses circulating at the moment, many of which cause sore throats and cold symptoms in children. This should be managed at home with paracetamol and ibuprofen products.

“If your child does not have the symptoms that might suggest Strep A, listed above, then there is no need to seek a swab test or to see a medical professional.

“It is particularly important that parents avoid taking their children to the Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital unless absolutely necessary to ensure those children who are seriously ill can be seen and treated quickly.”