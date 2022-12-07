Which? has revealed the budget products hit the worst by inflation at UK supermarkets like Tesco and Sainsbury's as the cost of living soars.

The consumer group reported that the prices of supermarket own brands and budget products have increased more than premium or branded goods.

The brand, which promotes informed consumer choice, tracked the annual inflation on tens of thousands of food and drink products across seven months at eight major supermarkets.

Which? analysed products from Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose and found that their own-brand and budget ranges have gone up by as much as 18%.

Meanwhile, premium own-brand ranges increased by 13% and branded items by 12% in comparison.

Tesco's Creamfields Soft Cheese (200g) and Sainsbury’s Simply Muesli (1kg) were the biggest year-on-year prices of supermarket budget food and drink for the quarter ending October 31.

The cost of Creamfields Cream Cheese jumped 72% from 49p to 84p and Sainsbury's own muesli costs shoppers £2.03 in 2022 which is an increase of 70% from £1.20 last year.

Which? revealed the 20 worst budget products for inflation across the supermarkets for the same period also included Tesco's Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Chicken Kievs (260g), Growers Harvest Orange Juice ( 3X200ml) and Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack (550g).

All of these products increased by over 60% in price over the year.

Sainsbury’s own items were also hit by inflation with the following all going up by over 50%; Hubbard’s Foodstore Sparkling and Still Waters (2L), J James & Family Fresh British Chicken Breaded Kyiv with Garlic Butter x2 (240g) and Mary Ann’s Dairy Soft Cheese 200g.

Sue Davies, Which? head of food policy, said: “Our inflation tracker lays bare the shocking scale of soaring food and drink prices – including on budget and own-brand products.

Prices of supermarket own brands and budget ranges have increased more than premium and branded products. (PA) (Image: PA)

“We know the big supermarkets have the ability to take action and make a real difference to people struggling through the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“That’s why we’re calling on them to ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food lines at a store near them, can easily compare the price of products to get the best value and that promotions are targeted at supporting people most in need.”

What is the worst supermarket for inflation amid the cost of living crisis?

The worst supermarkets for overall inflation on their food and drink were also revealed by Which?.

Despite being among the cheapest of the major supermarkets, Aldi's products were up 19.6% and Lidl was close behind at 19%.

They were followed by Asda (15.2%), Morrisons (14.4%), Waitrose (14.2%), Sainsbury’s (13.7%) and Tesco (12.6%).

Overall, Ocado had the least inflation overall at 10.3%.

