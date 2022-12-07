South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards ceremonies are always inspiring and emotional occasions, and this year’s event at Rodney Parade in Newport was no exception.

The ceremony was packed with rousing stories of bravery, courage, dedication and selflessness, as some of the region’s true local heroes were honoured for their incredible achievements.

Compered by Argus editor Gavin Thompson, the Caerphilly County Borough Council-backed event saw a total of 14 awards handed out, the last of which was the overall Pride of Gwent winner.

That went to Carol Mutlow, owner of Hannah’s Music in Chepstow and, amongst many other things, founder of the hugely popular annual Castell Roc festival.

Mrs Mutlow, who also collected the Gwent Police and Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner-sponsored Community Hero Award, spoke movingly about her late daughter after being crowned.

Hannah Mutlow, whose dream had been to stage music events in her hometown, was just 16 when she passed away following a battle with cystic fibrosis.

Carol Mutlow shows off her two awards

Her mum opened Hannah’s Music shop in tribute to the teenager and then went on to start Castell Roc – and she has organised many more events to bring the people of Chepstow together.

A group of youngsters also played a big part in this year’s Pride of Gwent Awards, winning three awards between them.

Noah Herniman and Eden Lewis both won awards

Eden Lewis and Noah Herniman, who are both suffering from terminal cancer, were more than deserving of the Newport City Council-backed Courage Award and National Grid-sponsored Young Person of the Year Award respectively.

The Binks brothers with mum Heidi

And the Unpaid Carer Award, sponsored by Arthur Peake & Sons, went to Binks brothers Thomas, James and Paul Binks, who look after mum Heidi alongside their school studies.

Carl Jones’ act of bravery saw him win the Coleg Gwent-sponsored 999 Hero Award.

Carl Jones, right, with Coleg Gwent's Lewis Janes

Mr Jones helped rescue people from three properties and his call to the emergency services saved a man from a fourth when a housefire broke out in Bargoed this summer.

Dave Rees, left, with St Joseph's Hospital CEO Stuart Hammond

Dave Rees, whose annual Dalmatian Bike Ride in aid of St David’s Hospice Care has raised more than £300,00, received the Fundraiser of the Year title, which was sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital.

Children’s charity Sparkle was also among the winners.

Sparkle enjoy their Charity Award win with LOCALiQ's Cathy Parsons, left

They won the Charity Award and Sparkle trustee Joan Sheppard captured the Lifetime Achievement Award, backed by National Grid.

Joan Sheppard receives her award from National Grid's Nick South

The NatWest-sponsored Volunteer Award went to Aaron Reeks, a man at the heart of most things that go on in Caldicot despite his own health problems.

Aaron Reeks accepts the Volunteer Award from NatWest's Gemma Casey

Laura Parry and Liz Carnevale, owners of Tredegar House-based Sero Zero Waste, took home the University of South Wales-sponsored Green Leader Award for their work helping the environment.

Sero Zero Waste's Laura Parry and Liz Carnevale

Organisers of Newport’s first ever Pride event, Pride in the Port, were recognised for their efforts in bringing people together at the historic gathering in Belle Vue Park.

Pride in the Port with Monmouthshire Building Society's Eve Wilkins, right

Actor, author and talk show host Scott McGlynn walked away with the LGBTQ Campaigner of the Year crown.

LGBTQ Campaigner of the Year Scott McGlynn

The two awards were sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society and Newport City Homes respectively.

And Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Rosie Eccles, who is hoping to qualify for the next Olympics, added more silverware to her collection with the Sporting Hero of the Year title.

Sporting Hero of the Year Rosie Eccles

Argus editor Gavin Thompson said afterwards: "There were more than a few tears shed at Rodney Parade and it was a real honour to host the awards and meet some of the most inpsiring people in Gwent.

"When you hear stories such as Carol Mutlow, who continues to work to honour her daughter Hannah's memory 30 years after she died, Aaron Reeks who works so hard volunteering in Caldicot, or teenagers Eden Lewis and Noah Herniman, both living with terminal cancer diagnoses but not letting that get in their way, you can't help but be in awe."

Pride of Gwent 2022 Roll of Honour

Pride of Gwent Winner – Carol Mutlow

999 Hero Award – Carl Jones

Unpaid Carer Award – Thomas, James and Paul Binks

Fundraiser of the Year – Dave Rees

Community Hero Award – Carol Mutlow

Courage Award – Eden Lewis

Volunteer Award – Aaron Reeks

Green Leader Award – Laura Parry and Liz Carnevale (Sero Zero Waste)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Joan Sheppard

Diversity in the Community Award – Pride in the Port

LGBTQ Campaigner of the Year – Scott McGlynn

Young Person of the Year – Noah Herniman

Charity Award – Sparkle

Sporting Hero of the Year – Rosie Eccles