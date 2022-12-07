HOLLYWOOD star Al Pacino is set to come to Newport next year as a guest speaker at the International Convention Centre.

The New York-born actor is well known for his roles as Tony Montana in Scarface and Michael Corleone in the Godfather series.

Mr Pacino is one of only a few actors to receive all three TOE acting awards, A Tony award, Oscar and an Emmy Award throughout his 50 year career.

The experience with Al Pacino live will include an appearance from him on stage, followed by the opportunity for a three-course meal, a big band orchestra, exclusive auction with signed Pacino memorabilia.

The 82-year-old and most influential actor of the 20th century will be at the ICC Wales in Newport on Monday, May 1, 2023.

General ticket prices on Eventbrite are £55 for standard admission, £75 for premium which do not include dinner.

For the three-course dinner and drinks package, tickets are priced at £145 for a gold dinner, £175 for a VIP dinner and £365 pound for the platinum dinner which includes a VIP drinks reception.

To have photos with the actor prices start at £499.00 with the option for a premium photo at £849.