Staff at Border Force will go on strike after the Public and Commerical Services Union (PCS) opened a strike ballot to members last month.

Industrial action is taking place because of a dispute over pay, pensions, jobs, and redundancy terms.

This comes as nurses, ambulance staff, postal workers, and those working on the country's rail services go on strike throughout December.

The PCS achieved ballot success after 86.2% of members voted 'yes' to withholding their labour earlier this year.

Serwotka: Our ballot covers 124 government departments. These strikes represent only a handful of those. So our dispute will escalate if the money isn't put on the table #PCSonstrike — PCS Union (@pcs_union) December 7, 2022

124 employer areas surpassed the 50% threshold required by law to go on strike.

The turnout across all ballot areas was 51.6% according to the Union and gives the PCS a mandate to go on strike as it seeks a 10% pay rise for its members.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka warned that the strikes would "escalate" unless the government was prepared "to put money on the table now."

He added that many of his members could not afford to heat their homes amid the worsening cost of living crisis.

Where are Border Force staff going on strike?

Border Force staff will go on strike at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff airports, seeing members not fulfill duties like passport checks for those arriving in the UK.

When are the Border Force strikes taking place in December?





The strikes will take place for 8 days between December 23 and New Year's Eve.