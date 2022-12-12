TWELVE months since a man died in a suspected murder in the middle of a Gwent village road, police are yet to charge a suspect in the case.

Matthew Oubridge died after being found unconscious in Church Street, Trellech, on the evening of December 4 last year.

Police launched an investigation and issued a public appeal for witnesses and information, and went on to arrest a 40-year-old Bristol man on suspicion of murder.

But that man has since been released, with “no further action” taken against him, a spokesperson for Gwent Police told the Argus.

They added that “all parties have been informed and if any new information comes to light, we will investigate”.

Village locked down

Mr Oubridge, 56, was from Chepstow and police spent the weeks following his death trying to piece together his movements on the day he died.

Detectives believe he had left his home address at around 8pm on December 4, 2021, and travelled northwards on the B4293 in his car, a silver Peugeot 207.

Mr Oubridge was then found in Trellech at around 8.40pm. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead.

Police cordoned off Church Street, Trellech, following the incident.

The incident shocked members of the local community, who at the time told the Argus the police had sealed off Church Street and ordered customers at the nearby Lion Inn to remain inside the pub while they locked down the crime scene.

At the time, landlady Debbie Zsigo said the incident was "not at all the type of thing that happens in Trellech".

Some staff and customers who lived within the cordoned off area were kept at the pub until around 1am, when they were escorted home by officers.

'Sorely missed'





A few days after Mr Oubridge died, his family released a statement paying tribute to “ an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon”.

“He was adored by his family and friends; he had the kindest heart and would always be there for his loved ones,” the family said.

“He will be sorely missed, and our lives will never be the same again.

“We will cherish the memories we have for the rest of our lives.”

How you can help the investigation

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2100424065.

Alternatively, contact the force via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.