TWO leisure centre workers came to the rescue on a Gwent golf course recently after a player fell ill.

The golfer, a member of Bargoed Golf Club, collapsed on the course while playing a round, prompting staff to call in support from the nearby Heolddu Leisure Centre, a few hundred metres away.

Owen Davies and Robert Arthur, who are both qualified first-aiders, stepped into action and rushed to the scene to help the golfer while he waited for an ambulance to arrive.

They moved him onto a spinal board and transported him into the golf club until paramedics were able to take over.

The patient is now "now healthy and recovering" after the incident, Caerphilly County Borough Council said.

Chris Morgan, the council's cabinet member for leisure, paid tribute to Mr Davies and Mr Arthur for their heroics.

"It is fantastic to see Team Caerphilly coming together and supporting each other," Cllr Morgan said. "The staff at Heolddu Leisure Centre have gone above and beyond to help the community.

"Well done to both Owen and Robert. I hope the gentleman is resting and I wish him a speedy recovery."

The council also highlighted the crucial role that qualified first-aiders could play in the community.

"All leisure facility attendants across the county borough who complete the nationally accredited pool lifeguard course also achieve a first aid qualification," the council said.

"These learned skills allow them to deal with any first aid or defibrillation incident that may occur."