IT HAS been more than two years since the Covid-19 pandemic halted life in Wales - and we're about to celebrate our first Christmas without any rules restricting what we can do or who we can see.

Restrictions across Wales were still in place this time last year, and - with the Omicron variant taking hold - even more were added after Boxing Day on December 27.

Over the Christmas period itself we were advised to make sure we'd been vaccinated, take a lateral flow test before going out - and stay home if it was positive - and meet outdoors where possible, as well as to keep celebrations small. We were also advised to keep indoor areas well ventilated, leave at least one day between social events, maintain social distancing, wear face masks and wash our hands thoroughly - as well as work from home where possible.

And shortly before Christmas Mark Drakeford announced a raft of new measures to come into force on December 27, including the return of the 'rule of six', two-metre social distancing, and table service in licensed premises, while face masks were once again compulsory except when seated. Large events were also banned both indoors and outdoors, with no more than 30 people allowed at indoor events, and 50 at outdoor events. Nightclubs also had to close.

For many, this will also be the first time since 2019 parents can attend school Christmas plays in person, with many local authorities requiring schools to either cancel performances, or hold them virtually.

We also needed to use an NHS Covid Pass to visit places like pubs or cinemas - something no longer needed.

Last year people were also advised to self-isolate after a positive test for ten days - this has since been changed to five days at your own discretion, with a negative test on day five to leave isolation.

The legal requirement to show proof of vaccination or a negative test on entry to venues in the country ended on February 18 this year when all remaining restrictions were lifted.

People across Newport and the country can enjoy the festive period without any restrictions and can enjoy Christmas Day as they would before the pandemic began.

It will also be the first time that nightclubs can plan ahead for events such as Christmas parties, after Christmas events and New Year’s Eve parties.

All in all, this year looks like the most festive Christmas period in years – so let’s enjoy it!