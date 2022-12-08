AN impressive three-storey, semi-detached building close to the centre of Newport with planning permission for conversion to flats has come on the market.

Most recently used as offices, the historic building at 75/76 Lower Dock Street, close to the George Street Bridge, is being offered for sale by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions with £185,000 as minimum opening bid.

Debra Bisley, of auction business, said: "The property has most recently been used as office space but now benefits from planning consent for the creation of 12 flats. The majority of the property is comprised of open space and has been stripped back ready for development.

"Currently located on the ground floor of the property is a garage space with inspection pit. It may therefore be suitable for alternative use, subject to the relevant consents.

"It is within walking distance of Newport city centre and is within easy reach of the Friars Walk development and the recently rejuvenated Newport market.

"The property, close to the award-winning Hatti restaurant, is ideally situated within a 10 minute walk from Newport bus station, and a 20 minute walk from Newport train station."

Planning has been granted for first and second floor rear extension, alterations to front elevation and new roof to create twelve flats. For further information contact Newport City Council, planning reference 19/0095.