GWENT Federation of Young Farmers Clubs won the YFC competitions at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

Winning jointly with Ceredigion, it is thought this is Gwent YFC’s greatest success at the event to date.

Gwent YFC came home with an array of prizes from the two days of competitions with members of all ages from the county’s six clubs taking part.

Achievements included winning first place as a lamb stockjudging team, with Caleb Vater, from Abergavenny YFC, also winning the under 18 lamb stockjudging class.

Competing at the age of 14 in an under 28 years category, Amy Bayliss, of Crucorney YFC, won the Christmas wreath competition with an impressive festive entry and Dom Hampson-Smith, of Usk YFC, placed first in the chicken jointing competition.

Jack Bodily, of Abergavenny YFC, also placed third with his calf in the baby beef competition while also winning the overall YFC Stockman Award for his presentation.

Dan Jones, Gwent YFC competitions chairman, said: “I am so proud of our members and the achievement of our county. The pandemic has been a difficult time for Young Farmers, and as a smaller county, Gwent has experienced a challenging few years.

“But we are now back on our feet, gathering momentum and are stronger than ever. At all of our competition days, I am reminded of the many talents that we have within the county - from public speaking to lamb trimming, wreath making to stockjudging, there is always an opportunity to learn a new skill in YFC.

“You get out of Young Farmers what you put into it and winning the Welsh Winter Fair is definitely a reflection of the effort, commitment and enjoyment that our members put into Gwent YFC on a daily basis. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year brings.”

If you would like to get involved with Gwent YFC, call the county office on 01291 672602 or email gwent@yfc-wales.org.uk.

Full results: Joint 1st overall county; 1st - Chicken jointing, Dom Hampson-Smith, Usk YFC; 1st- Decorate a Christmas wreath, Amy Bayliss, Crucorney YFC; 1st- U18 lamb stockjudging, Caleb Vater, Abergavenny YFC; 1st- Overall lamb stockjudging team; 2nd- U21 lamb stockjudging, Sophia Vassallo, Bedwas YFC; 2nd - U16 lamb stockjudging, Lucy Evans, Raglan YFC; 2nd - Lamb trimming, Ben Baker, Usk YFC; 3rd - U21 beef stockjudging, Cerys Williams, Abergavenny YFC; 3rd - Promotional video, Caroline Perkins, Bedwas YFC.