NEWPORT-BASED law firm Harding Evans is collecting toys and gifts for local families in need.

When the Children Law team at Harding Evans discovered that Newport City Council had lost regular contributors of Christmas gifts for children from low income families this year, they offered to help.

The families being supported by Newport City Council are on low incomes and are struggling financially with funding gifts for their children to open on Christmas Day this year.

Siobhan Downes and Chloe Jones from the Children Law team at Harding Evans with some of the gifts that have already been donated

As well as collecting presents from the team internally at Harding Evans, local businesses and organisations, including Warehouse Church, Cooltherm UK Ltd and DRAC Consulting, have also donated to the appeal so far.

Siobhan Downes, partner and head of Harding Evans’ children law team, said: "We appreciate that times are hard at the moment, especially for those on low incomes.

"There are around 90 children to provide gifts for in total of all ages, which is a big ask, but thanks to the generosity of the team here at Harding Evans and also the local businesses and organisations that we have spoken to so far, we are making good progress and are hopeful that we can reach our target and make sure that all of the children are provided for.”

If you would like to donate to the appeal, please email hello@hevans.com, for further information. The toy appeal will be closing with all donations needed by December 14, 2022.