THE MP for Caerphilly has renewed calls for changes to the UK's dangerous dog laws, after an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries in an alleged attack.

The incident, at an address in Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, happened a few hundred yards from the house where Jack Lis was killed by an out-of-control dog in November last year.

In the Heol Fawr incident, police said an 83-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and remains in hospital.

A 55-year-old man was also hurt in the same incident, which happened just after 3pm on Saturday, December 3.

Wayne David, the town's MP, said he was "appalled" that there had "once again" been an alleged dog attack in the neighbourhood.

Since 10-year-old Jack Lis' death last year, the MP has called in parliament for the UK's laws on dangerous dogs to be updated, and to compel all dog owners to carry out proper training, regardless of their pets' breed.

Following news of the recent incident, Mr David told the Argus: "The government in Westminster must come forward with a comprehensive set of proposals to tackle the issue of dangerous dogs, once and for all."

Police are still working to determine the breed of dog involved in the Heol Fawr incident.

A spokesperson for the Gwent force confirmed the animal had been seized by officers and destroyed.

Police have arrested three people in connection with the Heol Fawr incident.

They are a 20-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 28-year-old woman, and are all from the Caerphilly area.

All three have since been released under conditional bail.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log reference 2200407170.

You can also send the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.