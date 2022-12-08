Caerphilly Council intends to remove all its “no ball games here” signs across the county borough.

However, a play sufficiency report has revealed that some residents are already asking for the signs to be put back.

The report, which was presented to the council’s environment and sustainability committee, states that funding will be sought to erect ‘please play here’ signs instead to “encourage children to play in the community”.

It adds: “The council has also prepared a parks bye-law that will ensure that all areas of public open space can be used by all, and that no signage detailing specific types of play or no-play are allowed.”

At the meeting on Tuesday, December 6, Jared Lougher, the council’s sports and leisure development manager, said the play department relies on grant funding and existing budgets in other departments, such as highways or sport, to fund its initiatives.

Mr Lougher told the committee that a play sufficiency officer had been appointed by the council. This officer will focus on championing play opportunities for children.

The report also revealed that there could be a “barrier to play” for children living in rural areas of the county borough. A survey is to be undertaken to establish if there’s a need for more playgrounds or activities rurally.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix, who represents Blackwood, said parents of disabled children and local groups should be engaged with to ensure that playgrounds are inclusive.

In response, Mr Loughor said the council wants to make all of its playgrounds accessible.

Risca East councillor Arianna Leonard requested a safety review of all parks and said: “Some parks could do with updating a little bit.”