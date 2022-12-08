THE Newport County club shop in the Kingsway Shopping Centre has re-opened.

The city centre store was forced to close last week after third-party retail andkit partner Elite Sports Group went into administration.

But now it has been able to re-opened after reaching an agreement with administrators.

The shop re-opened at 9.30am today, Thursday, with the club's shop at Rodney Parade to re-open on Saturday for the League Two match against Doncaster Rovers.

The Newport County fan shop will be open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

For the time being sales are in-store only, with the possibility of offering online sales being explored.