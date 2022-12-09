CHILDREN feel “relaxed and safe” and take part in “a wide variety of interesting experiences” at a Gwent nursery, according to a glowing inspection report.

Inspection agency Estyn visited Llanyrafon Nursery and Playgroup in October, and has just published its findings.

Run by Mandy Meredith, the nursery and playgroup in Cwmbran caters for children aged between two and four years old, and there are places for 26 learners.

The inspectors said children “have a strong voice” at the nursery and “know their contributions are valued”.

They arrive “eagerly” and “form close bonds with practitioners”, and “nearly all children are happy and feel secure”.

Children have “a keen interest and engage well in tasks and activities”, and “enjoy learning new skills”.

Older learners “develop their communication and literacy skills effectively” and are enthusiastic readers, as well as developing “a worthwhile range of numeracy skills”.

Staff at the Llanyrafon nursery “have a good understanding of how to keep children safe” and “implement effective procedures to keep children healthy”.

The inspectors said staff “ensure that children benefit from fresh air and physical exercise with regular outdoor play, local walks and outings”, and “interact well with the children”.

“They provide warm and nurturing care, which creates a relaxed and safe atmosphere and enhances children’s well-being,” Estyn said, adding that the staff are also “positive role models”.

“They have a good understanding of the importance of play and plan effectively for the children’s interests,” the inspectors added.

“They provide valuable opportunities for children to learn about the world around them and to show care and respect for living things.”

The nursery, at Llanyrafon Social Centre, is “safe and secure” and children are well supervised, Estyn said.

The premises is “spacious, bright, and well decorated”, and displays of the children’s work “gives them a sense of belonging and values their achievements”.

There is “a good range of quality toys and resources to stimulate children’s curiosity and interest”, and children also have “a suitable variety” of reading materials.

The nursery’s leader “takes an active role in the setting and promotes a positive and happy ethos, where the children are at the centre of decision-making”.

Staff “feel valued and are well informed about the needs of the children”, and there is “a positive team ethos” at Llanyrafon Nursery and Playgroup.

The staff “communicate well with parents” through “doorstep conversation”, which inspectors said “has fostered positive relationships between the setting and home”.

They added: “Parents greatly value this communication and appreciate the practitioners’ willingness to speak to them regularly.”