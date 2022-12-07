A DRUGS gang who flooded the streets of South Wales with cocaine have been jailed for nearly 50 years.

Among them was Newport criminal Jake Garland, 28, of Gaer Park Drive, who was locked up for 15 years at Cardiff Crown Court.

Three other defendants were also brought to justice following an investigation by South Wales Police codenamed Operation Cruz.

Jake Garland

Nicholas Gale, 31, of Cowbridge Road West, Caerau, Cardiff, was sent to prison for 13 years and six months.

MORE NEWS: Drug runner caught on CCTV delivering cocaine outside post office

Spencer Perks, 42, of Woodland Street, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was locked up for 10 years and eight months.

Nicholas Gale

Jamie Christopher, 22, of Beechley Drive, Fairwater, Cardiff, was jailed for nine years.

Detectives had deciphered encrypted mobile phone messages sent between them.

Andrew Jones, prosecuting, said: “The organised crime group was headed by Nicholas Gale and his close associates.

Spencer Perks

“The evidence suggests they were a multi-kilogram supplier of cocaine and heroin from the West Midlands area.

“In terms of drugs recovered in one seizure alone, the street value of the cocaine is estimated to be worth £1.2 million.”

Mr Jones said of Garland: “He had his own cocaine distribution network of which he controlled and employed couriers to work on his behalf.

Jamie Christopher

“On September 27 a search warrant was executed at Gaer Park Drive, Newport, and Jake Garland was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs and made no reply to caution.

“Located at the rear of this premises was an outhouse used by Garland to store drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash relating to his multi kilo cocaine distribution network.

“Police seized from this outhouse small digital scales and a large amount of cash uncounted inside two plastic bags amounting to £55,005.

“A further £730 was also found along with a Nokia phone and four iPhones.

“He played a leading role within this conspiracy and his own drug distribution network.”

Garland was jailed for three years in September 2015 for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

All four defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Gale also admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and Perks pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.