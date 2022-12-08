THIS shocking footage shows a drug driver high on cocaine write off a £40,000 police car following a high-speed chase.

Dino Price, 22, destroyed the unmarked vehicle after using his Ford Transit van as a “battering ram” in Oak Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale.

The defendant, of Wentloog Road, Rumney, Cardiff, had been pursued along the A472 through the counties of Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent on August 30.

Dino Price

Prosecutor Gareth James said: "Both officers feared for their lives.”

Price admitted dangerous driving, affray, criminal damage, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 12 months by Recorder Carl Harrison at Newport Crown Court.