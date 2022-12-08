KING Charles could be set to punish prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their “extraordinary” claims in their new Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed.

The royal family are bracing themselves for bombshells from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary as it streams across the world on Thursday morning.

Harry’s father Charles and brother William, along with Camilla and Kate, are not expected to personally watch the series, but royal aides will be tasked with closely monitoring the output, and considering, if at all, how to respond.

The new monarch, who ascended the throne back in September, is intending to punish the pair for their new Netflix show, one royal expert has claimed.

One of the images which appeared in the trailer for the Netflix show. (Image: PA)

Angela Levin to The Sun: "If you take a step like stripping them of their titles it's going to get worse. They could take the royals to court to try and get some judge to say 'no' and let them keep their titles.

"Harry and Meghan are set on destruction, "They push and push and push and in the end they [Royal Family] don't take any notice of their behaviour.

"I think they will wait until after the book comes out."

She added: "They need to see what's in the documentaries and then what is going on with the book, if they [Sussexes] attack or interfere with Catherine's life."

The six-part “Harry & Meghan” show, billed as “unprecedented and in-depth”, is airing exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother the late Queen, with the Windsors still grieving and the King less than 100 days into his reign.

Harry, in a trailer, has warned “We know the full truth” and spoken of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game” and “leaking” and “planting of stories”.