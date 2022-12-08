IT'S December, and this weekend will see households across Gwent get their Christmas decorations out.
For some, they will have a new family member to share the festive season with for the first time.
Whether it's a newborn or almost one-year-old, we would love to see baby getting into the spirit of things for their first Christmas.
You can share with us direct using our link below or email your details - including a photo, your name, baby's name and age, and where you're from - to jo.barnes@newsquest.co.uk
